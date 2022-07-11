This dreamy Creamy Garlic Chicken recipe is the height of easy comfort food. Succulent pan fried chicken in a rich, garlicky sauce – welcome to garlic heaven!



Garlic Chicken Recipe

Creamy Garlic Chicken is ready in 30 minutes and feels like a restaurant quality meal. The chicken is perfectly tender with golden crispy edges and then there’s the sauce…..!

Cream, white wine and garlic form the tastiest trifecta and make for the most satisfying dinner.

Why you’ll love this Creamy Garlic Chicken

Easy to make! This is a simple dish is so delicious but feels a touch fancy! Only a handful of ingredients and one skillet. It can be made as easy weeknight dinner or when you have guests round.

A creamy garlic sauce. This sauce is divine! It’s has a wonderful depth of flavor without being too heavy and the garlic shines through.

Versatile. You can serve this up with a whole host of your favorite sides!



How to make this Creamy Garlic Chicken



Sear the chicken: Season the chicken, then dredge in flour. Add the chicken to a skillet wit butter or olive oil and sear on both sides. Remove from skillet

Make the garlic sauce: In the same skillet, add more oil/butter and toast the garlic cloves. Then pour in the wine and cream, bring to a boil and simmer.

Combine: Add the chicken back in to the skillet with the sauce. Cover and cook until the chicken is done. Then add the spinach shut the lid and simmer for a couple of mins. Season and serve!

What to serve with Creamy Garlic Chicken

This Garlic Chicken is friendly with all kinds of sides. Mashed potatoes make it super hearty and take on the sauce nicely or go lighter with a salad if you want. Steamed or roasted veggies are also great, as is rice. A nice crusty bread to mop up that addictive garlic sauce is never a bad idea!

Additional add-ins

It’s a wonderfully satisfying recipe on its own, but you can certainly add in some other flavors to mix things up!

A dollop of whole grain mustard

Fresh or dried herbs, such as rosemary or thyme

A spoonful of pesto – basil works great

Mushrooms – one of garlic’s BFF’s!

Sun dried or cherry tomatoes – for a pop of color and twist in texture

Do I have to use chicken breasts?



I’ve used chicken breasts for this Creamy Garlic Chicken recipe, they’re easy plus they sear nice and evenly. But you could also use boneless chicken thighs, they’re a flavorful cut and work great too.