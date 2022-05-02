Crustless Spinach Quiche
Try a new spin on the traditional quiche by adding spinach to the egg-and-cheese filling and omitting the crust.
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 40 minutes
Total Time: 55 minutes
Servings: 4
Ingredients
2 teaspoons canola oil
1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped
1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained
1 1⁄2 cups grated Cabot 50% Light Cheddar cheese
6 large egg whites
1 large egg
1⁄3 cup cottage cheese
1⁄4 teaspoon ground red pepper
1⁄8 teaspoon salt
1⁄8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
Instructions
Drizzle oil in nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion; saute 5 minutes or until translucent.
Add spinach and stir 3 additional minutes or until spinach is wilted. Set aside.
Preheat oven to 375˚. Lightly coat a 9-inch nonstick pie plate with cooking spray. Sprinkle cheese in pan.
Top with spinach mixture. In a medium bowl, whisk egg whites, egg, cottage cheese, red pepper, salt and nutmeg. Pour egg mixture over spinach. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes or until set. Let sit 5 minutes. Cut into wedges. Serve warm.
Notes
Source of recipe: Cabot Creamery