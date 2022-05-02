iHeartRadio
Crustless Spinach Quiche

Try a new spin on the traditional quiche by adding spinach to the egg-and-cheese filling and omitting the crust.

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 40 minutes

Total Time: 55 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons canola oil

  • 1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped

  • 1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained

  • 12 cups grated Cabot 50% Light Cheddar cheese

  • 6 large egg whites

  • 1 large egg

  • 13 cup cottage cheese

  • 14 teaspoon ground red pepper

  • 18 teaspoon salt

  • 18 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Instructions

  1. Drizzle oil in nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion; saute 5 minutes or until translucent.

  2. Add spinach and stir 3 additional minutes or until spinach is wilted. Set aside.

  3. Preheat oven to 375˚. Lightly coat a 9-inch nonstick pie plate with cooking spray. Sprinkle cheese in pan.

  4. Top with spinach mixture. In a medium bowl, whisk egg whites, egg, cottage cheese, red pepper, salt and nutmeg. Pour egg mixture over spinach. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes or until set. Let sit 5 minutes. Cut into wedges. Serve warm.

Notes

Source of recipe: Cabot Creamery

