Cucumber Salad

INGREDIENTS

3 cucumbers thinly sliced

1/4 cup (60 mL) sour cream

1/4 cup (60 mL) plain yogurt

1/2 tsp (2 mL) seasoned salt

Pepper to taste

PREPARATION

Combine all ingredients in serving bowl and garnish with fresh parsley, half lemon rings and lettuce leaves. Serve immediately.

TIPS

Variation: Use this mixture as dip or sauce, using only half the cucumbers and puréeing in food processor.