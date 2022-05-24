This creamy, crunchy cucumber sandwich recipe strikes a lovely balance between decadent and light. The cream cheese-yogurt spread complements the crisp refreshing cucumber while the hearty flavor and texture of the whole-wheat bread holds everything together. Removing the crusts makes it more delicate than your average

Ingredients



2 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

1 tablespoon low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon sliced fresh chives

1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill

¼ teaspoon ground pepper

2 slices whole-wheat sandwich bread

⅓ cup thinly sliced English cucumber



Directions



Stir cream cheese, yogurt, chives, dill and pepper together in a small bowl until well blended. Spread the mixture evenly on one side of each bread slice. Top 1 slice with cucumber slices, then top with the other bread slice, cream cheese-side down. Cut the crusts from the sandwich and cut it in half diagonally.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 sandwich

Per Serving: 358 calories; protein 12g; carbohydrates 29g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 6g; fat 22g; saturated fat 12g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 2g; trans fatty acid 1g; cholesterol 59mg; vitamin a iu 889IU; vitamin b3 niacin 3mg; vitamin c 3mg; vitamin e iu 3IU; folate 37mg; vitamin k 19mg; sodium 439mg; calcium 174mg; chromium 2mcg; iron 2mg; magnesium 56mg; phosphorus 210mg; potassium 309mg; zinc 2mg; omega 6 fatty acid 2g; niacin equivalents 3mg.