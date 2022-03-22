iHeartRadio
Decadent Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Decadent Grilled Cheese Sandwich

INGREDIENTS

  • Variation
  • Super Ham and Cheese
  • 3 tbsp (45 mL) Canadian Cream Cheese
  • 2 tbsp (30 mL) chopped dill pickle
  • 1 large serving of ham sliced
  • 1 tbsp (15 mL) mustard
  • 1 thick slice of Canadian Swiss
  • Greek-style
  • 3 tbsp (45 mL) Canadian Cream Cheese
  • 2 tbsp (30 mL) sliced stuffed green olives
  • 1 large serving of canned tuna drained
  • 2 slices tomato
  • 1 thick slice of Canadian Feta
  • Deluxe
  • 3 tbsp (45 mL) Canadian Cream Cheese
  • 2 tbsp (30 mL) diced red or green bell pepper
  • 1 large serving of salami thinly sliced
  • 2 tbsp (30 mL) tomato sauce
  • 1 thick slice of Canadian Mozzarella

PREPARATION

Select one of the scrumptious combinations above.

In a small bowl, combine the first two ingredients. Spread mixture on a thick slice of bread. Top with the other ingredients. Cover with cheese and another thick slice of bread.

Heat a non-stick frying pan over medium heat. Butter outside of sandwich.

Grill sandwich in frying pan for about 4 minutes per side.

