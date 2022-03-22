Decadent Grilled Cheese Sandwich
INGREDIENTS
- Variation
- Super Ham and Cheese
- 3 tbsp (45 mL) Canadian Cream Cheese
- 2 tbsp (30 mL) chopped dill pickle
- 1 large serving of ham sliced
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) mustard
- 1 thick slice of Canadian Swiss
- Greek-style
- 3 tbsp (45 mL) Canadian Cream Cheese
- 2 tbsp (30 mL) sliced stuffed green olives
- 1 large serving of canned tuna drained
- 2 slices tomato
- 1 thick slice of Canadian Feta
- Deluxe
- 3 tbsp (45 mL) Canadian Cream Cheese
- 2 tbsp (30 mL) diced red or green bell pepper
- 1 large serving of salami thinly sliced
- 2 tbsp (30 mL) tomato sauce
- 1 thick slice of Canadian Mozzarella
PREPARATION
Select one of the scrumptious combinations above.
In a small bowl, combine the first two ingredients. Spread mixture on a thick slice of bread. Top with the other ingredients. Cover with cheese and another thick slice of bread.
Heat a non-stick frying pan over medium heat. Butter outside of sandwich.
Grill sandwich in frying pan for about 4 minutes per side.