Gouda Chicken Kebabs Pineapple Chutney
Ingredients
1 lb (450 g) ground chicken
1 cup (250 mL) shredded Canadian Gouda
1 tbsp (15 mL) garam masala
1 tbsp (15 mL) dried oregano
1 tsp (5 mL) smoked paprika
Salt and freshly ground pepper
1 can (400 g) pineapple drained
1 small white onion
1/2 tsp (2 mL) cumin powder
1/4 tsp (1 mL) red chili flakes
1/4 cup (60 mL) Canadian Feta
Preparation
Preheat oven to 425°F (220°C) or preheat grill to medium heat.
In a large bowl, combine chicken with Gouda, garam masala, oregano, paprika, salt and pepper.
Shape chicken mixture into 8 elongated balls. Thread ball onto a wooden skewer; repeat to make 7 more kebabs.
Place kebabs on a baking sheet and bake for 12–15 min or until cooked.
To make chutney, process pineapple, onion, cumin, chili and Feta together in a food processor. If desired, sprinkle with some crumbled Feta before serving.
Serve kebabs with pineapple chutney dip
Tips
Cheese alternatives for kebabs: Canadian Cheddar, Mozzarella or Monterey Jack.
Cheese alternatives for chutney: Diced Canadian Bocconcini, Cheddar or Gouda.