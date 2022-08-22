Gouda Chicken Kebabs Pineapple Chutney

Ingredients



1 lb (450 g) ground chicken

1 cup (250 mL) shredded Canadian Gouda

1 tbsp (15 mL) garam masala

1 tbsp (15 mL) dried oregano

1 tsp (5 mL) smoked paprika

Salt and freshly ground pepper

1 can (400 g) pineapple drained

1 small white onion

1/2 tsp (2 mL) cumin powder

1/4 tsp (1 mL) red chili flakes

1/4 cup (60 mL) Canadian Feta





Preparation



Preheat oven to 425°F (220°C) or preheat grill to medium heat.

In a large bowl, combine chicken with Gouda, garam masala, oregano, paprika, salt and pepper.

Shape chicken mixture into 8 elongated balls. Thread ball onto a wooden skewer; repeat to make 7 more kebabs.

Place kebabs on a baking sheet and bake for 12–15 min or until cooked.

To make chutney, process pineapple, onion, cumin, chili and Feta together in a food processor. If desired, sprinkle with some crumbled Feta before serving.

Serve kebabs with pineapple chutney dip



Tips



Cheese alternatives for kebabs: Canadian Cheddar, Mozzarella or Monterey Jack.

Cheese alternatives for chutney: Diced Canadian Bocconcini, Cheddar or Gouda.