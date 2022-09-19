Grilled Turkey Ricotta Burger

Servings

4-6 servings



INGREDIENTS



Burger Patties

1-1 1/2 lb (0.45-0.67 kg) ground turkey

1/2 (~125 g) Canadian Ricotta cheese

2 tsp (10 mL) Worcestershire sauce

2 Tbsp (30 mL) Dijon mustard

salt and pepper, to taste

Burger Sauce

3/4 cup (175 mL) plain Greek yogurt

1 Tbsp (15 mL) deseeded minced chipotle peppers in adobo sauce*

1/2 lime, zested

1 Tbsp (15 mL) lime juice

salt, to taste

Garnishes

4-6 whole wheat burger buns

Canadian Cheddar cheese

lettuce

onion, sliced

tomato, sliced

DIRECTIONS



In a medium bowl, break up ground turkey into small pieces. Add all other burger patty ingredients and combine using clean hands.

Divide the meat into 4 equal portions. Form each into a ball and gently flatten into a patty of about 1" in thickness. Cover and refrigerate.

Preheat gas grill, turning all burners to high and cover for 10-15 minutes.

Cook covered, flip when burger no longer sticks to the grill. Sear on both sides for 5-7 minutes each. Turn the burners down to medium and continue to cook until they have an internal temperature of 160˚F (71˚C).

Remove burgers from the grill and cover, allowing to rest 5 minutes. Serve with buns, burger sauce, and garnishes.

Recipe created by chef Ben Kramer