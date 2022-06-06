Jalapeño Popper Stuffed Cream Cheese Burger

When spicy met cheesy, these jalapeño popper stuffed cheeseburgers were born. It’s like the prom king and queen of today’s American pub fare got together to party down on your grill. These hearty, flavorful burgers are the definition of crowd-pleaser.

INGREDIENTS



Southwest sauce

1 cup low-fat Greek yogurt (or fat level of choice)

1 lime, juiced

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon salt



Cheeseburger

3 ounces low-fat cream cheese, softened (or fat level of choice)

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

3 slices bacon, cooked and finely diced

2 jalapeños, seeds and ribs removed and finely diced

2 pounds ground beef

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

4 slices pepper jack cheese

4 hamburger buns, halved



Garnishes

lettuce leaves, tomato and red onion slices

INSTRUCTIONS



For the Southwest sauce: Combine Greek yogurt, lime juice, chili powder, cumin and salt in a small bowl. Stir until thoroughly combined. Set aside.

For the cheeseburger filling: Combine cream cheese, shredded cheddar, bacon and jalapeños in a medium bowl and stir to combine. Set aside.

For the cheeseburger patties: Combine ground beef, chili powder, cumin, salt and pepper in a bowl and use hands to mix until the seasonings are evenly distributed. Divide beef mixture into 8 even portions. Shape 1 portion into a burger patty and spread approximately 1 heaping tablespoon of filling in the center of the patty. Top filling with a second patty and carefully seal the edges around the filling, then repeat with remaining burger mixture and filling.

To grill: Preheat a grill or grill pan to high heat. Place patties on the grill and cook for 8 minutes on the first side. Flip burgers to second side and cook for 4 minutes more. Top each burger with a slice of pepper jack cheese. Cover the grill or grill pan and cook for 4 additional minutes, until cheese is melted and burgers are cooked to medium rare (or desired doneness). Remove from grill and allow burger patties to rest for 5 minutes. Spread Southwest sauce on the inside of each bun. Top each bun with a burger patty and additional garnishes as desired.