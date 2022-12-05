Milk Braised Beef with Garlic Whipped Potatoes

PREP 20 MIN

COOK 3 HOURS

INGREDIENTS

1 boneless Canadian top sirloin beef roast or sirloin tip (about 3 lb/1.5 kg)

1/2 tsp (2 mL) each salt and pepper

3 tbsp (45 mL) all-purpose flour, divided

1/4 cup (60 mL) Canadian butter, divided

1 1/2 cups (375 mL) Canadian whole 3.25% milk

1/2 cup (125 mL) beef broth

2 sprigs fresh rosemary

GARLIC WHIPPED POTATOES

2 lb (1 kg) yellow-fleshed potatoes, peeled

4 cloves garlic

1/2 cup (125 mL) Canadian 10% half-and-half cream

1/3 cup (75 mL) Canadian butter, softened

1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1. Preheat oven to 325°F (160°C).

Step 2. Sprinkle the beef roast all over with salt and pepper and coat in 2 tbsp (30 mL) of the flour.

Step 3. In a skillet, melt 2 tbsp (30 mL) of the butter over medium-high heat and brown roast all over. Place roast into an 11 x 7-inch (28 x 18 cm) oval baking dish with a lid (or cover tightly with tin foil). Add milk, broth and rosemary; cover and roast for about 3 hours or until meat is fork tender. (Do not turn the roast while cooking.)

Step 4. Garlic Whipped Potatoes: Meanwhile, in a large pot of boiling, salted water, cook potatoes and garlic for about 20 minutes or until very tender. Drain and return to pot. Add cream, butter and salt. Using a hand mixer, beat potatoes until smooth; keep warm.

Step 5. Remove roast from baking dish and place on cutting board. (Milk mixture will look curdled.) Discard rosemary stems and carefully transfer milk mixture and solids from baking dish into a blender. Add remaining flour and butter to blender and blend until smooth. (Use a low setting as the mixture is hot.) Pour milk mixture into a saucepan and bring to a gentle simmer and cook, whisking until thickened slightly.

Step 6. Season with additional salt and pepper if necessary. Slice, or, using 2 forks, pull apart beef roast and serve with sauce and Garlic Whipped Potatoes.