Pork Tenderloin with Peaches, Basil and Mozzarella

Pork and applesauce are a classic combination; in this recipe, the peaches, Canadian Mozzarella cheese and basil add a new twist that is sure to become a favourite, too. Serve with brown rice or baked potato wedges and a green salad.

Preparation



Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C). Lightly butter a 13 x 9-inch (33 x 23 cm/3 L) glass baking dish.

Trim off any excess fat and silver skin from tenderloin; cut crosswise into 8 equal size medallions and place in prepared baking dish, arranging the thinner tail-end pieces in the centre. Scatter peaches or nectarines around pork and sprinkle salt and pepper evenly over top. Roast in preheated oven for 20 min or until pork is almost firm.

Sprinkle with Canadian Mozzarella or Monterey Jack cheese and roast for 5 min or until cheese is melted and just a hint of pink remains in pork. Serve sprinkled with basil.

Tips

It’s important not to overcook the pork tenderloin, which is very lean. At the end of step 2, press it with your finger to make sure it feels almost firm, with a little give (like the heel of your hand below your baby finger). If you’re not sure, cut into one piece and make sure the inside is fairly pink, but not red. When finished, it should still have a hint of pink to keep it moist and tender.

Shredded basil adds an attractive look to this dish. To shred fresh basil, pull leaves from stems, rinse and pat dry. Stack several leaves on top of each other, then roll up into a cylinder. Using a sharp knife, cut crosswise into thin slices. This is called a “chiffonade”.