Porkchops and Rice - One Pot Supper

INGREDIENTS

PREPARATION

Trim fat from pork chops. In large nonstick pan over medium-high heat, brown pork chops in hot oil and transfer to plate. Add onion, mushrooms, garlic, rosemary, thyme, dried red pepper flakes and bay leaf to pan; cook, stirring, often, until onion is softened. Add 1 tbsp (15 mL) water, if necessary.

Stir in rice; cook, stirring, for 1 min. Stir in tomatoes and chicken broth; bring to boil. Whisk flour into milk until smooth; pour into pan and bring to simmer, stirring. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer for 10 min, stirring occasionally.

Return pork and any juices to pan, nestling into rice; cover and cook for about 10 min or until just a hint of pink remains inside pork and rice is tender. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, for 5 min. Discard bay leaf. Sprinkle with salt. Garnish with parsley.

TIPS

For the Adventurous:Sprinkle the finished dish with 1/4 cup (60 mL) black or green olives.

Healthy Eating Tip: Boost your B”s- Rice is primarily made up of carbohydrates, which are the energy source for your brain and muscles. Rice contains a range of B vitamins such as niacin and B6. Milk and pork are excellent sources of B12, which is needed for healthy red blood cells.