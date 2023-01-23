Porkchops and Rice - One Pot Supper
INGREDIENTS
- 4 thick pork loin chops
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) olive oil
- 1 onion chopped
- 3 cups (750 mL) sliced mushrooms
- 2 garlic cloves minced
- 1 tsp (5 mL) dried rosemary
- 1 tsp (2 mL) dried thyme
- 1/4 tsp (1 mL) dried red pepper flakes
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 cup (250 mL) long-grain rice
- 2 cups (500 mL) coarsely chopped tomatoes
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) chicken broth
- 2 tbsp (30 mL) all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 cups (375 mL) Milk
- 1 tsp (5 mL) salt
- Chopped fresh parsley
PREPARATION
Trim fat from pork chops. In large nonstick pan over medium-high heat, brown pork chops in hot oil and transfer to plate. Add onion, mushrooms, garlic, rosemary, thyme, dried red pepper flakes and bay leaf to pan; cook, stirring, often, until onion is softened. Add 1 tbsp (15 mL) water, if necessary.
Stir in rice; cook, stirring, for 1 min. Stir in tomatoes and chicken broth; bring to boil. Whisk flour into milk until smooth; pour into pan and bring to simmer, stirring. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer for 10 min, stirring occasionally.
Return pork and any juices to pan, nestling into rice; cover and cook for about 10 min or until just a hint of pink remains inside pork and rice is tender. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, for 5 min. Discard bay leaf. Sprinkle with salt. Garnish with parsley.
TIPS
For the Adventurous:Sprinkle the finished dish with 1/4 cup (60 mL) black or green olives.
Healthy Eating Tip: Boost your B”s- Rice is primarily made up of carbohydrates, which are the energy source for your brain and muscles. Rice contains a range of B vitamins such as niacin and B6. Milk and pork are excellent sources of B12, which is needed for healthy red blood cells.