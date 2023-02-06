Stuffed Corn Bread Sandwich

Classic Southern corn bread with sausage and cheese, layered like a sandwich before cooking. Serve warm or at room temperature.

INGREDIENTS Filling 4 Italian sausages (about 12.5 oz or 350 g)

1 tsp (5 mL) butter

1/2 onion minced

1/2 red bell pepper finely diced

1 cup (250 mL) Canadian Cheddar cheese grated Corn bread Sufficient amount of butter for the mould

2 tbsp (30 mL) medium cornmeal (polenta #250

3/4 cup (180 mL) cornflour

1 cup (250 mL) unbleached flour

1 tsp (5 mL) baking powder

1/2 tsp (2.5 mL) baking soda

1 tsp (5 mL) fennel seeds coarsely crushed

Pinch of salt

2 eggs

1 1/4 cups (325 mL) buttermilk

3/4 cup (180 mL) butter melted

PREPARATION

Prepare the filling. Using a small sharp knife, slice the sausage casing and remove the meat.

In a pan, brown the sausage meat in butter over medium-high heat, breaking it up and flattening with a wooden spoon. Add the onion and bell pepper and continue cooking for 4 to 5 minutes. Set aside in a sieve to drain off excess oil.

Preheat oven to 375°F (190°C). Butter an 8-inch (20-cm) square mould and sprinkle with cornmeal.

In a bowl, mix the flours, baking powder, baking soda, fennel seeds and salt. In another bowl, whisk the eggs with the buttermilk, then add the melted butter. Pour into the dry ingredients and mix.

Pour a little less than half of the corn bread batter into the mould and spread out quickly. Spread the sausage mixture and cheese on top. Place the rest of the batter on top in small piles then spread out quickly because the batter tends to thicken. Bake in the centre of the oven for about 35 minutes.

TIPS

* You can replace buttermilk by sour milk. To make it, add 1 tbsp (15 mL) of white vinegar (or lemon juice) to 1 cup (250 mL) milk. Let rest a few min before using.

The bubbling reaction when the baking soda comes in contact with the buttermilk causes the batter to thicken quite quickly. It's therefore important to keep everything within reach and to act quickly once the dry and liquid ingredients are combined. If necessary, mix the sausage mixture and cheese directly into the corn bread batter instead of making layers; it will taste just as good.

Without the filling, the corn bread is delicious served with grilled meats, chicken or stews. It's also great for breakfast.