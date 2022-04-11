Sweet Potato Poutine with Cheese Sauce

The classic French dish gets a makeover with crispy sweet potato fries and an herb cheese sauce. Serve directly from baking sheet or use mini cast iron skillets to serve tapas-style. Simply place fries in smaller pans after they are baked and then proceed with cheese curds, sauce, bacon and garnish.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

4 strips bacon cut into 1-inch pieces

1 small shallot diced

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup whole milk

4 ounces gournay-style cheese

1 20-ounce bag frozen sweet potato fries

1 ⁄ 2 tablespoon kosher salt

⁄ tablespoon kosher salt 6 ounces white cheddar cheese curds divided

1⁄ 2 cup chopped scallions

Instructions

Place sweet potato fries on large baking sheet, sprinkle with kosher salt, then follow package directions for cooking. While the fries are baking, make the cheese sauce. For the cheese sauce, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp, but not burnt. Remove from pan and set aside on paper towels to drain. Using the remaining bacon fat in pan, sauté shallot until translucent, then add garlic and continue cooking for 1-2 minutes. Sprinkle flour over mixture in pan, stirring to combine. Gradually add milk, stirring each time to make sure flour is clumping. Allow sauce to come to a low simmer. Remove from heat and stir in cheese until well combined. Set aside until fries are ready. Remove fries from oven, top with half the cheese curds and place back in oven for 5 more minutes. Remove, top with cheese sauce, remaining cheese curds, bacon crumbles and scallions. Serve immediately.

Notes

Ease: Moderate

Yield: 8-10 servings

Source: Rebecca Egsieker, The Dairy Chef