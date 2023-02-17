Tequila Lime Chicken Cream Cheese

This is Mexico in one bite. The mix of pineapple juice, tequila and lime really infuses the meat, giving it extra tenderness and an exotic flavour.

PREPARATION

In a bowl, mix pineapple juice with tequila, garlic, lime juice and zest. Add chicken and stir to thoroughly coat the meat. Let marinate in refrigerator for at least 30 minutes and up to 8 hours.

Meanwhile, mix Cream Cheese with hot peppers and paprika. Season with salt to taste. Reserve in the refrigerator.

Preheat grill to medium-high heat.

Remove chicken from marinade and thread onto skewers. Cook on grill for 10–15 minutes or until chicken is completely cooked, turning them over a few times. Remove chicken from skewers.

Heat tacos and spread insides with Cream Cheese mixture. Fill tacos with grilled chicken and garnish with cilantro and pico de gallo.

TIPS

Tequila may be replaced with the same quantity of white wine or pale ale.

For a homemade pico de gallo recipe, go to allyouneedischeese.ca/PicoDeGallo

Cheese alternatives: Canadian Ricotta, Quark cheese, Mascarpone.