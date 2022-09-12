Three Cheese Veggie and Beef Calzone
For an easy weeknight dinner, make calzones with frozen bread or pizza crust dough and fill with deli roast beef and your favorite toppings like mushrooms, onions and red peppers. The addition of fresh spinach makes the calzones even more nutritious.
Prep Time: 30 minutes
Cook Time: 35 minutes
Total Time: 1 hour 5 minutes
Servings: 6
Ingredients
- 1 teaspoon olive or vegetable oil
- 1⁄2 cup thinly sliced red onion
- 1 cup sliced button mushrooms
- 1⁄4 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)
- 2 cups baby spinach leaves
- 1 pound frozen bread or pizza crust dough, thawed
- 1⁄4 cup sun-dried tomato paste or tomato pesto
- 6 slices (6 ounces) deli roast beef
- 3 slices Provolone cheese
- 1⁄2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1 (4-ounce) jar roasted red peppers, drained
- 4 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
Instructions
- Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Stir in onion and mushrooms; cook 5 minutes or until softened. Stir in spinach and red pepper flakes. Remove skillet from heat and set aside.
- Preheat oven to 350˚. On a lightly floured work surface, cut dough into six equal pieces. With a rolling pin, roll each piece into a 6-inch diameter. Spread 1 teaspoon sun-dried tomato paste over each dough circle. Place 1 slice of beef in center. Top with 1/2 a Provolone slice, some of the mozzarella, some of the vegetable mixture, a piece of the roasted red pepper and Parmesan cheese. Fold circle of dough in half and press with fork to seal edges. Repeat with remaining dough circles, cheeses and vegetables.
- Place calzones on a foil-lined baking sheet that has been coated with cooking spray. Brush tops with beaten egg and bake 30 minutes or until evenly browned and heated through.