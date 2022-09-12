Three Cheese Veggie and Beef Calzone

For an easy weeknight dinner, make calzones with frozen bread or pizza crust dough and fill with deli roast beef and your favorite toppings like mushrooms, onions and red peppers. The addition of fresh spinach makes the calzones even more nutritious.

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Cook Time: 35 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour 5 minutes

Servings: 6

Ingredients

1 teaspoon olive or vegetable oil

1 ⁄ 2 cup thinly sliced red onion

⁄ cup thinly sliced red onion 1 cup sliced button mushrooms

1 ⁄ 4 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

⁄ teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional) 2 cups baby spinach leaves

1 pound frozen bread or pizza crust dough, thawed

1 ⁄ 4 cup sun-dried tomato paste or tomato pesto

⁄ cup sun-dried tomato paste or tomato pesto 6 slices (6 ounces) deli roast beef

3 slices Provolone cheese

1 ⁄ 2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

⁄ cup shredded mozzarella cheese 1 (4-ounce) jar roasted red peppers, drained

4 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

1 egg, lightly beaten

Instructions