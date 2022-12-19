Three-Hour Braised Pork Roast

INGREDIENTS

3 tbsp (45 mL) butter

1 onion chopped

3 lb (1.5 Kg) pork roast cut from leg or loin

Salt and pepper to taste

4 cups (1 L) squash (pumkin, butternut) cubed

12 mushrooms whole or sliced

4 cloves garlic whole

10 pearl onions

2 fresh tomatoes crushed

2 tbsp (30 mL) chopped fresh parsley

4 cups (1 L) beef broth or chicken broth

2 tbsp (30 mL) chopped green onions

PREPARATION

Heat butter in a roasting pan and cook onions for 1 to 2 minutes, until transparent. Brown roast on all sides and season with salt and pepper. Add pumpkin squash, mushrooms, garlic, pearl onions, tomato and parsley. Add broth, cover and cook in a 350 °F (180 °C) oven for 1 hour.

Lower oven temperature to 250 °F (120 °C) and season with salt and pepper again, if needed. Cook 1 hour, then reduce temperature to 175 °F (80 °C). Cook, uncovered for 1 hour more.

Remove roast from oven after 3 hours of cooking, place on a serving dish and decorate with garnish of chopped green onions. Roast can be served with sautéed new potatoes or fresh vegetables.