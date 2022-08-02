Toasted Italian Chicken Subs

Makes 4 Servings

Total Time: 38

Prep Time: 15

Cook Time: 23

Feeling chilly? Warm up with this easy, tasty, toasted sub!

Ingredients

4 Italian rolls, split

2 tablespoons butter, softened

4 frozen fully cooked chicken breast fillets

2 cups pizza sauce, plus additional for serving

8 slices provolone cheese

Pepperoncini pepper rings



Instructions



Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil. Butter the cut sides of the rolls, tops and bottoms, with the softened butter. Arrange, buttered sides up, on the prepared baking sheet; set aside.

Place the chicken breast fillets in a large microwave‑safe bowl. Pour the pizza sauce over the chicken. Cover and microwave on high for 3 minutes, rearranging the chicken and stirring the sauce halfway through the cooking time.

Place a chicken breast fillet on the bottom of each roll. Cut or tear each slice of provolone in half and arrange four halves on top of each chicken breast. Top with pepperoncini rings to taste.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until the cheese is melted and starting to bubble and brown. Top with the toasted roll tops and serve immediately with additional warmed pizza sauce.

