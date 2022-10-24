Vegetable, Chicken and Cheddar Casserole

INGREDIENTS

PREPARATION

In a saucepan, cook cauliflower and potatoes in salted boiling water for 15 minutes or until tender. Drain cauliflower and potatoes and mash together. Blend in 1 tbsp (30 ml) butter, chives and paprika and set aside.

Preheat oven to 375 °F (190 °C).

Meanwhile, melt remaining butter in a skillet over high heat and sauté chicken until cooked. Add remaining vegetables and continue cooking another 5 minutes. Add béchamel sauce and 1 cup (250 ml) Cheddar and stir until cheese melts. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Spread cauliflower and potato mixture on top, add remaining Cheddar and cook in the oven for 20 minutes. Serve hot.