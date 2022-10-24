Vegetable, Chicken and Cheddar Casserole
INGREDIENTS
- 4 cups (1 L) cauliflower coarsely chopped
- 2 1/2 cups (625 mL) potatoes peeled and diced
- 2 tbsp (30 mL) butter
- 3 tbsp (45 mL) fresh chives chopped
- 1 tsp (5 mL) paprika
- 1 1/2 lb (675 g) chicken breasts cut into cubes
- 1 onion chopped
- 2 minced garlic cloves
- 2 stalks of celery thinly sliced
- 2 carrots peeled and thinly sliced
- 2 cups (500 mL) acorn or butternut squash peeled and diced
- 1 1/2 cups (375 mL) wax beans cut into 1-inch (2.5 cm) pieces
- 1 cup (250 mL) snow peas trimmed and halved
- 2 cups (500 mL) béchamel sauce homemade or store-bought
- 2 cups (500 mL) Canadian Sharp Cheddar grated and divided
PREPARATION
In a saucepan, cook cauliflower and potatoes in salted boiling water for 15 minutes or until tender. Drain cauliflower and potatoes and mash together. Blend in 1 tbsp (30 ml) butter, chives and paprika and set aside.
Preheat oven to 375 °F (190 °C).
Meanwhile, melt remaining butter in a skillet over high heat and sauté chicken until cooked. Add remaining vegetables and continue cooking another 5 minutes. Add béchamel sauce and 1 cup (250 ml) Cheddar and stir until cheese melts. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Spread cauliflower and potato mixture on top, add remaining Cheddar and cook in the oven for 20 minutes. Serve hot.