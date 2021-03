Coop's Pot of Gold

This St. Patty's day Coop has his very own Pot of Gold and it is filled with some awesome prizes (And some gag gifts!) for our listeners to win! Keep an ear out for the cue to call all morning long on March 17th and be caller number nine at 705-675-5429 for your chance to win! Coop will be reaching into his pot of gold once every hour, all morning long!