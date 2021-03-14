(LISTEN) Conversational Klingon

Contact North is an organization that works to link people to courses that they can take from any one of 116 sources across the province without having to leave their community. CTV's Ian Campbell beamed down on Zoom to have a chat with Leigh Kitlar of Contact North about one of the latest offerings, a course being taught from Manitoulin Island on one of science fiction's most sought after, made-up languages, Klingon. Kitlar has already tried the first few Klingon lessons herself and said it might be the most fun course they offer all year. Ian also spoke with Gore Bay resident Keith Finnila. Finnila has been a big fan of Star Trek since he was a child, when he watched the show regularly with his dad. Finnila and his girlfriend applied for the course through a post on Facebook and says, while it's mostly for fun, it might be useful in communicating with their pets! Neil Stephen is considered to be something of a Sudbury expert on Klingon and Ian asked him if there are any words that might be useful on CTV News. While Stephen acknowledged the silliness of the whole thing, he did say it does serve a useful purpose in these stressful times I think my favourite Klingon of the all is General Chang, the Shakespeare spouting nemesis of Captain Kirk who asked the question "taH pagh taHbe" To watch Ian Campbell's original report click the link below Ian Campbell on CTV Northern Ontario For Pure Country Community Clips, I'm James Warner-Smith