(LISTEN) Coop Had People From Sudbury Call In & ONLY Speak French To Josh (LISTEN) Coop Had People From Sudbury Call In & ONLY Speak French To Josh You just knew that there would be a prank of some sort! CLICK PLAY TO LISTEN! COVID19 Right Rail Check out what we've been playing! Subscribe Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter Subscribe × Logo Newsletter Subscription * * * The latest information from Pure Country 91.7 Pure Country 91.7 Club The latest information from Pure Country 91.7 By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time. 60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8 - 1-705-671-7330 - kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca - : kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca