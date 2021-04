(LISTEN) Farmer Says What He Built Is NOT A Poop Wall; It's A Compost Fence

A farmer in Michigan has been in a fight with his neighbor named Wayne for the past year over where the property line is. So, the farmer just decided to make it clear where HE thinks the line is by building a 250-foot-long wall between the two yards. A wall . . . made out of...Well CLICK PLAY & have a laugh with us!