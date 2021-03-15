(Listen) Marc and Dorothy-Ann Meilleur of Noëlville talk about what they're going to do with their 70 Million LottoMax Jackpot

It's safe to say that Marc and Dorothy-Ann Meilleur of Noëlville are pretty excited right about now!! They had a chat with the team from OLG and when asked what they had planned for the 70 Million Lottomax Jackpot....well, let's just say they had a few ideas