(LISTEN) Not All Sudbury Teens Sit Around Playing Video Games

A Grade 10 student in Sudbury has launched a new clothing line and some of the proceeds will go to help the city's most vulnerable people. Jamie McKee of CTV News recently spoke to Ethan Thompson about his project to raise money for the Inner City Home in Sudbury. Ethan makes masks, hoodies and shirts with the Inner City logo and also fills custom orders with other designs. He says the work something he really likes. Ethan donates 25% of the proceeds to the home as well as 10% of custom orders. He feels that Inner City is doing important work in the community. Joe Drago from Inner-City Homes says their organization owes Ethan a great debt of gratitude and support. Drago says the donation goes a long way to helping the organization meet the needs of their clients Ethan's mom, Melanie Pigeon-Way says Ethan is not your typical teenager. Ethan has set a fund raising goal of $2,000 for Inner City Homes. You can email crystal_way875@hotmail.com to place an order with Ethan for Inner-City Home swag.