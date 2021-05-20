iHeartRadio
(Listen) The Newest Pilot In The RCAF Snow Birds Is A Northern Ontario Native... And Josh Chats With Him

  • image.jpg?t=1621512413&size=Large

    Did you know Captain Patrice Powis-Clement  is the newest member of the RCAF Snow Birds, joining the squadron in September 2020! What's extra cool is that he is a Northern Ontario native, growing up on St. Joseph Island near Sault Ste. Marie! With the Snow Birds 2021 season kicking off, Josh chats with him about growing up in Northern Ontario, how he became a pilot, and what goes in to being a member of the world renowned Snow Birds!
