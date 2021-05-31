iHeartRadio
Hercs Greek Eatery

Address: 875 Notre Dame Ave, Sudbury 

Phone: 705 560 3883

Website: http://www.hercsgreekeatery.com​

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hercsgreekeatery/​

    Optimist Brewery & Kitchen

    Address: 1500 Regent Street, Greater Sudbury Phone: 705 222 4827 Website: https://optimistbrewing.ca​ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/optimistbreweryandkitchen/​ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/OptimistBreweryandKitchen/
    Eat Me Food and Catering

    Address: 2325 Maley Dr. Sudbury  Phone: 705 698 3432 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/emfc2018 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/emfc2018/​
    Family Roots Farm

    Address: 257 Seguin St. Chelmsford ON Phone: 705 662 1361 Website: https://www.familyrootsfarm.ca/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRFarms/​ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/familyrootsfarm257/​

