Fix Auto Sudbury

Address: 2-2300 MALEY DR

Phone: 705-566-2349

Website: https://fixauto.com/sudbury/en/​

  • Buckland Industries

    Address: 2523 Fire Route O Azilda Phone: 705 562 4021
  • GTech auto glass

    Address: 3266 Hwy144, Chelmsford Phone: 705-590-4080 Website: https://www.gtechautoglass.ca Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/windshieldsgtechautoglass/​
  • Adanac Auto Electric

    Address: 2-2945 Belisle Dr, Val Caron  Phone: 705-586-3408 Website: https://www.adanacautoelectric.com​

