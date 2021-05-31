Fix Auto Sudbury Address: 2-2300 MALEY DR Phone: 705-566-2349 Website: https://fixauto.com/sudbury/en/ Buckland Industries Address: 2523 Fire Route O Azilda Phone: 705 562 4021 Gtech Auto Glass Address: 3266 Hwy144, Chelmsford Phone: 705-590-4080 Website: https://www.gtechautoglass.ca Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/windshieldsgtechautoglass/ Adanac Auto Electric Address: 2-2945 Belisle Dr, Val Caron Phone: 705-586-3408 Website: https://www.adanacautoelectric.com Check out what we've been playing!