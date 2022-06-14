iHeartRadio
3rd Annual Maison McCulloch Hospice Care-a-thon

DESJARDINS CONTINUES TO HELP MAISON McCULLOCH HOSPICE WITH OUR 3RD ANNUAL CARE-A-THON

Maison McCulloch Hospice needs your help. Sadly, we know we can’t cure everyone but we can care for everyone – and that’s what our Hospice does without charge. Over 1800 people have spent their last hours and days at the Hospice. They didn’t go there to die but rather to live those days on their own terms with respect, dignity and love. 

The provincial government only funds 56% of the operating expenses. The balance must be raised in the community. Our community’s generosity has met that commitment each year and we thank you. 

To help pay the Hospice operational expenses, the Sudbury Hospice Foundation in partnership with Desjardins and Pure Country 91.7 will host our 3rd annual Care-A-Thon in support of Maison McCulloch Hospice on Thursday July 14th 2022 from 6:00 a.m. to 12 Noon.

The event will be co-hosted by Josh and Coop from Pure Country 91.7 and Julie Aubé, Executive Director of Maison McCulloch Hospice. Many voices and stories will answer the question “Why do you care about the Hospice?”

“Maison McCulloch Hospice offers so much to our community. It is a very special place where many local families get to spend their last days with their loved ones,” said Josée Préseault, Regional Vice-President, Sudbury and Northern Ontario.  “Desjardins is truly honoured to continue to show its support to this incredible facility by pledging $20, 000 to the Maison McCullogh Hospice’s 3rd annual Care-a-thon.” 

You can pledge now at maisonsudburyhospice.org (click on donate) or make sure to pledge on Thursday July 14th by calling 705-470-HUGS (4847).

Our goal is to raise $100,000!

