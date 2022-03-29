iHeartRadio
-14°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Absolute Charity Gala For Ukraine (Caruso Club)

277006108_104529972206257_1984037768839444182_n

You're invited on April 9th, 2022 at the Caruso Club for an evening of music and food with all funds going to support the victims of the war in Ukraine.

This gala event will feature amazing music from local bands Flashback, Restored, 21 and Pop Machine. DJs Alex Reed and Ritchie Rich will also be sharing their talents to ensure that guests are able to dance the night away.

You will also be hearing from an Ukrainian refugee that is now living in Germany who is helping others who are facing the impacts of this war.

The funds raised through this event will be donated to the Ukrainian Senior Centre who will oversee their distribution to both local and international charities who are providing aid to the people of Ukraine.

BUY TICKETS BY CLICKING HERE

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram