Absolute Charity Gala For Ukraine (Caruso Club)

You're invited on April 9th, 2022 at the Caruso Club for an evening of music and food with all funds going to support the victims of the war in Ukraine.

This gala event will feature amazing music from local bands Flashback, Restored, 21 and Pop Machine. DJs Alex Reed and Ritchie Rich will also be sharing their talents to ensure that guests are able to dance the night away.

You will also be hearing from an Ukrainian refugee that is now living in Germany who is helping others who are facing the impacts of this war.

The funds raised through this event will be donated to the Ukrainian Senior Centre who will oversee their distribution to both local and international charities who are providing aid to the people of Ukraine.

