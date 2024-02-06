Camping for Cans 2024

As much as it feels as though life is back to normal, there’s still a lot of families struggling to keep up. The growing need for access to a food bank is continuous, with more and more residents relying on the service for life’s most basic need. Our little crew here Pure Country 91.7 has decided to once again utilize our broadcasting platform to not only help Sudbury, but rally the community together. Spreading goodness everywhere we can, all while helping those in need. We believe in using your power for good, but we have to do it in our very own way of course!

On March 15 th from 10am-8pm, we will set up camp in the middle of the New Sudbury Centre and camp out for cans, with a goal of filling our tent! Both in person & online, monetary donations are always encouraged!