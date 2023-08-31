Cinéfest International Film Festival

Pure Country 91.7 proudly sponsors two films throughout the festival:

THE KING TIDE - Wednesday, September 20th at 3pm.

The King Tide tells the story of a child who washes up on the shores of a small Canadian town after a king tide—a term often used to describe exceptionally high tides that occur during a new or full moon. When the townspeople discover that the child has unique powers that go beyond rational scientific explanation, many people in the town begin to think it may be their savior. However, the village quickly becomes divided over this speculation, and a civil war breaks out among the residents causing devastating repercussions for all. Co-writer/director Christian Sparkes’ film Sweetland is also scheduled to screen at Cinéfest this year, and actor Michael Greyeyes starred in Cinéfest Official Selections Wildhood and Blood Quantum in 2021 and 2019, respectively.

RODÉO (STAMPEDE) - Friday, September 22nd at 12pm.

Serge Jr. (La Flaguais) is a tempered man—the kind to let his impulses take over when things go south, shying away from conflicts whenever possible. Yet there are two things that can calm him down: his truck, a modified Kenworth W900 dubbed Lil'Rex55, and his 9-year-old daughter Lily (Roy-Lanouette)—his lioness, the one who loves blasting metal songs with him, playing air drums with pepperoni jerkies as sticks, and the one who shares his need for speed and passion for revving engines. When his ex, Jessica (Lafleur) announces that she, her new boyfriend, and Lily will be moving to Côte-Nord, an 8-hour drive away, Serge loses it. Without telling a soul, he takes Lily in his truck and heads for Alberta. At long last, they will be able to enter the legendary Badlands World's Best Truck Rodeo, a truck race. Together, they have three days to cross Canada. Three days of rugged, majestic landscapes, under Lily's increasingly worried gaze. Three days that inevitably lead to Serge facing the consequences of his actions, as real life slowly catches up to them. From high-octane exhausts to the melancholy of a journey with no return, from the euphoria of a stolen reunion to pervasive doubts, Rodéo (Stampede) is suffused with raw poetry, unvarnished humanity, and sensitivity delves in its own way into the deep mystery of father-daughter relationships.

Visit cinefest.com for the full film schedule.