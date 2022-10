Coats for a Cause is happening at ALL Palladino Auto Group dealership locations!

Drop off your gently used coats, hats, mitts, snow pants, boots and scarves. Help families in the Greater Sudbury area feel the warmth this winter. All clothes gathered will be going to Better Beginnings Better Futures Community Closet.

Donations are being accepted November 7th - December 5th at the following locations.