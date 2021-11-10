iHeartRadio
Mark Your Calendars! Pure Country's 2nd Annual Diaper Drive-By Is Happening Soon!

PURECOUNTRYCOMMUNITY1

The 2021 Pure Country Diaper DRIVE-By is quickly approaching, in support of the Pregnancy Care Centre & Infant Food Bank!  

*On December 13, 15 & 17, you can take part in our DIAPER DRIVE BY, where you can drive up & drop off your donation(s) at the New Sudbury Centre parking lot. 

(Minimal contact & it'll be physically distanced)

 

WHAT: We're looking for DIAPER donations.  Any size is great (except size 1)

WHO: We want to help the Pregnancy Care Centre & Infant Food Bank! 

They're a non-profit, non-political registered charity, funded solely by donations from individuals, businesses and churches. This support enables them to offer valuable services at no cost to clients or the government.   In addition to their services, they offer referrals for adoption, community services, pastoral care, and professional care. 

WHEN & WHERE: On the following dates, we'll be broadcasting LIVE ON LOCATION, collecting your diaper donations:

--> Monday, December 13th @ The New Sudbury Centre Parking Lot: Josh & Coop will be broadcasting LIVE, from 5:30 am - 12:00 pm

--> Wednesday, December 15th @ The New Sudbury Centre Parking Lot: Matt Brown will broadcast his afternoon show LIVE, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm

--> Friday, December 17th @ The New Sudbury Centre Parking Lot: Josh & Coop will be broadcasting LIVE, from 5:30 am - 12:00 pm

 

So, start looking for those diaper deals & help US help the Pregnancy Care Centre/Infant Food Bank!

