Pure Country Has Adopted Sudbury's Plasma Donor Centre April 11-16!

A single plasma donation can make a lifesaving difference to someone in need.

Join the Pure Country 91.7 team in a meaningful partnership with Canadian Blood Services Sudbury Plasma Donor center and a lifesaving initiative with our adopt a week April 11 – April 16. Pure Country 91.7 has and continues to be passionate about and strong supporters of our community and really rally around charities, and important community initiatives such as this. That’s why we are so happy to create a team and partner with Canadian Blood Services and put our best foot forward with our families, friends, staff, colleagues, and partners to give back and help save lives through plasma donations. We are asking you to SHOW UP and join the Pure Country 91.7 team and make your appointment to donate plasma today.

Donors who visit the plasma donor center each month are treated to special local donor food and can also enter their monthly raffle draw. During this adopt week fun activities await. You will have a chance to win some gas gift cards, local food gift cards and some cool SWAGs.

Best of all you get to leave with the rewarding feeling that you just made a difference in the life of someone else.

Plasma is the protein-rich liquid in blood that helps other blood components circulate throughout our bodies. Products made from donated plasma are used to help treat a variety of rare, life-threatening, chronic, and genetic conditions in patients.

How to join the Pure Country 91.7 team and help reach our donation pledge:

1. Download the GiveBlood App or go to Blood.ca.

2. Register for an account or Sign in

3. Click on the partners section, and then “join an existing team”

4. Type in your team’s name “Pure Country 91.7” and click join team.

You are now part of the team and are ready to book an appointment.

All your donations will now register and count towards the pledge. Follow the progress of the team on your APP/online account.

How to get ready for your plasma donation

Get ready for your appointment. Drink plenty of fluids (water) the day before, the day of your donation and have something to eat in the hours before you donate. On the day of the donation. Arrive on time and bring a valid government-issued ID. Relax and let our team guide you along the plasma donation process. Feel good knowing you just saved lives and rebook your next lifesaving donation. If you have questions about your eligibility to donate (medications, age, COVID-19 vaccine) call us at 1-888-8-DONATE or click this link to look up your eligibility online - Am I eligible

If you are feeling healthy and well, giving plasma is a rewarding reason to leave the home, even during COVID-19. Extra safety and wellness measure are in place at our donor centre and appointments are required to ensure physical distancing.

Donors are needed now! We look forward to seeing you!