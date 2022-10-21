Pure Country's 5th Annual Diaper Drive-By

The (5th annual) Pure Country Diaper DRIVE-BY is quickly approaching, in support of the Pregnancy Care Centre & Infant Food Bank.



*Coming soon, we'll be giving YOU multiple opportunities to take part in our DIAPER DRIVE BY, where you can literally drive up & drop off your donation.

WHAT:

We're looking for DIAPER donations. Preferred diaper sizes are 5 and 6. We'll take donations of WIPES too!

THE GOAL:

We've set a goal of collecting (at least)1,000 cases this year.

WHO:

We want to help the Pregnancy Care Centre & Infant Food Bank! They're a non-profit, non-political registered charity, funded solely by donations from individuals, businesses and churches. This support enables them to offer valuable services at no cost to clients or the government. In addition to their services, they offer referrals for adoption, community services, pastoral care, and professional care. Learn more about them at pccifb.ca

WHEN & WHERE:

On the following dates, we'll be broadcasting LIVE ON LOCATION, collecting your diaper donations:

*Monday, December 12th @ The New Sudbury Centre Parking Lot: Josh & Coop will be broadcasting LIVE, from 5:30 am - 12 Noon

*Wednesday, December 14th @ The New Sudbury Centre Parking Lot: Matt Brown will broadcast his afternoon show LIVE, from 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm

*Friday, December 16th @ The New Sudbury Centre Parking Lot: Josh & Coop will be broadcasting LIVE, from 5:30 am - 12 Noon

So, start looking for those diaper deals & help US help the Pregnancy Care Centre/Infant Food Bank!