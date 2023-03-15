Pure Country's 'Camping for Cans' Event In Support Of The Sudbury Food Bank!

Sudbury, we humbly ask for your help. Please, mark Friday, April 14th on your calendar, as we bring to you our first-ever "Camping for Cans" event in support of the Sudbury Food Bank!

Below is the Food Bank's mandate, as found at sudburyfoodbank.ca:

"Feeding people in need and in distress…lessening their distress.

The Sudbury Food Bank is dedicated to the alleviation of hunger for those living in the region of the City of Greater Sudbury.

Using the resources of our community we bring together organizations of like mind to reach out to those in need with tangible food and support.

The Sudbury Food Bank is dedicated to ensuring that every person in the City of Greater of Sudbury has enough to eat."

Pure Country Radio in Sudbury is not only known for playing the best country music, but we are also 100% devoted to utilizing our broadcasting platform to help our community where & when we CAN (pun intended). And right now, there is a continued & growing need at the Sudbury Food Bank, as an increasing amount of residents are relying on the service for life's most basic needs. That's where this new initiative comes into play:

The Event: On Friday, April 14th, we will broadcast from open-close (10am-8pm) at the new "Rue La Ronde" location inside the New Sudbury Centre.

The Goal: We want to FILL A TENT with non-perishable items, and collect $ donations as well.

The Reason: We need to step up as a community in support of our Sudbury Food Bank. Your donations will literally help feed the hungry in our Sudbury community.

Sudbury has a population of over 160,000. IMAGINE if everyone (who is willing & able) gave just a single donation, what incredible impact that could have!

Help US help our COMMUNITY, by supporting your local Food Bank.

"Camping for Cans" is happening April 14th, 2023 live from the New Sudbury Centre! See you there!