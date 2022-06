Menstruation happens whether we can afford it or not.

On June 21st, and June 28th Pure Country 91.7 will be collecting feminine hygiene products at Shoppers Drug Mart in the New Sudbury Shopping Centre, and Four Corners Plaza to be distributed by The United Way to those in need in your community.

Shopper’s Drug Mart

2015 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury

1349 Lasalle Blvd, Sudbury