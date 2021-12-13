Born and raised in rural Ontario, The Reklaws are made up of sibling duo Jenna and Stuart Walker. Finding breakout success when their single “Long Live the Night” became the most-streamed domestic song of all Canadian country artists and the theme song for the national broadcast of the Canadian Football League’s (“CFL”) Thursday Night Football (2018/2019), The Reklaws momentum skyrocketed after the release of their debut EP, “Feels Like That.” Awarded the 2019 CCMA for Album of the Year, the album’s title single, “Feels Like That,” was also The Reklaws' first #1 at Canadian country radio and is certified GOLD in Canada.

In 2019, they earned their first JUNO nomination for Country Album of The Year, as well as a live performance spot on the national broadcast. This same year, they released their PLATINUM-certified single "Can't Help Myself,” with long-time country music hero Dean Brody, following their first national tour (Canada) alongside Brody on the "Friends Don't Let Friends Tour Alone Tour." “Can’t Help Myself” also landed them their second #1 at Canadian Radio. Releasing their second full-length album Sophomore Slump in October of 2020, which is home to their current single "Not Gonna Not" and their GOLD-certified track "Where I'm From," the duo also celebrated a JUNO nomination for Group Of The Year that year (2020), making them the first country artist to be nominated in this category in over 20 years.

2021 has been a record-breaking year for the group. Known for breaking the mould, the pair went viral on TikTok earlier this year with their hit “What the Truck (WTT),” which currently holds the spot for the most domestically streamed track ever by a Canadian country artist. WTT recently achieved a GOLD-certification, making it the fastest-ever Canadian country song to go GOLD in the streaming era (under 16 weeks). This year also saw the pair recognized with a JUNO nomination for Group of The Year as well as 6 2021 CCMA Awards nominations (Entertainer of the Year, Fans’ Choice, Group or Duo of the Year, Single of the Year (x2), Interactive Artist(s) of the Year), making them the most nominated artists for 2021.

With 135.5M+ Global Streams, 6 GOLD and 2 PLATINUM-certified tracks, 4 of the top 20 streamed singles by Canadian Country artists since 2019 (more than any other artist) and the most domestically streamed debut album in Canadian country history it’s clear to see that The Reklaws are country’s next superstars.

Boasting 185+ Million Global Streams and 78M+ views on YouTube since the debut of his self-titled album (2020), which holds two GOLD-certified singles (“Count The Ways,” “Close”) and one PLATINUM-certified single (“Got Your Name On It”) as well as the title of most globally streamed debut album by a Canadian-signed country artist in history, Jade has also landed two #1s at Canadian Country Radio (“Lucky” + “All Night To Figure It Out”) and a 2019 CCMA Award for Rising Star.

Since day one Jade has had his sights firmly set on re-establishing neo-traditional country’s place at the top of the charts and hasn’t stopped working toward this goal ever since. In 2017, Jade decided to step away from some of his duties on the family farm to pursue a long-time dream as a country music artist. With the release of his debut single “Got Your Name On It” (2018), Jade was featured as a YouTube Trending ‘Artist On The Rise’ and appeared on the website’s homepage, marking the first time a Canadian-signed artist in any genre has received such an honour. Today, the music video for “Got Your Name On It” has 6x more views than any other domestic country music video, ever (61 million and counting). “Got Your Name On It” has also recently become the first debut single by a Canadian artist to go PLATINUM.

2021 has been a landmark year for the Ontario native. Jade kicked off the year with his first-ever JUNO nomination for Country Album of the Year and followed that up with 2 nominations for the upcoming 2021 CCMA Awards (Male Artist of the Year and Fans’ Choice). His recent single ‘More Drinkin’ than Fishin’ ft. label-mate Dean Brody recently reached #1 on the Canadian country radio charts.

From a young age, Nate Haller has breathed, lived and loved music. Mentored by Zubin Thakkar (MD for Shawn Mendes), and having played alongside Canada’s top artists, most recently The Reklaws, Nate has lived through a crash course of the music industry in his 10+ years in the biz. Signed to Starseed Entertainment (James Barker Band, The Reklaws, Jade Eagleson), 2021 saw Nate command centre stage. “Lightning In A Bottle,” Nate's debut track released earlier this year, grabbed the #2 most added spot at Canadian Country radio and landed more adds than Canada’s own Justin Bieber and country-superstar Luke Bryan (week of 04.20.21). ”Lightning In A Bottle” landed Nate his first Top 10 at Canadian country radio. This was followed up with the digital release of "Grew Up On," a track that brought his farm-town upbringing to life.



In the short time since his debut, the Ontario native was named as iHeart Radio’s Future Star, chosen as part of the Spotify RADAR program, and featured as the front cover of Apple’s CANADA’S COUNTRY playlist. With a soft, caring side that pairs seamlessly with an undeniable gritty sound and style that only a small-town boy with heart and determination can offer, Nate brings a new enthusiasm and edge to the Canadian country genre. Garnering over 3 million Global streams across his 2 current tracks, Nate is the artist to watch in 2021.