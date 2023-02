The Absurd Word - Daily Contest

Listen carefully…. To Pure Country 91.7!

Each weekday at 7am, Josh & Coop will announce the absurd word of the day… once you’ve heard the absurd word, be the first to call in and let us know the absurd word as been heard.

You’ll then be entered to win an a in-home water filtration system, valued at over 2 thousand dollars, courtesy of True North Water & Air.

And don’t be deterred, you’ll have another absurd word at 3pm in the afternoon drive with matt brown! but you have to be listening!