Another Three Possible COVID Exposures in Greater Sudbury

COVIDExposure

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is advising the public of three low-risk potential exposures to COVID-19.

Potential exposure 1

Public Health is advising patrons at SilverCity Sudbury Cinemas, 355 Barry Downe Road, in Greater Sudbury, who attended the 8 p.m. screening of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on September 7, 2021, of a potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19. This potential exposure notice only applies to patrons within this specific theatre and does not apply to any other areas of within the establishment.

Potential exposure 2

Public Health is advising anyone who dined indoors at Kelsey’s Original Roadhouse (1425 Kingsway) in Greater Sudbury on September 10, 2021, between 6 and 8 p.m. of a potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19. This potential exposure notice does not apply to patrons who dined in the outdoor patio section of the restaurant.

Potential exposure 3

Public Health is advising anyone who attended the federal voting poll station located at NORCAT Sudbury, 1545 Maley Drive, in Greater Sudbury, on September 10, 2021, between 1:15 and 2:15 p.m. of a potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19.

Actions to take:

Any individual who was present on the date and time listed in the potential exposures above is advised to follow public health guidance:

If needed, COVID-19 testing appointments can be arranged through the Health Sciences North Assessment Centre: the preferred option is to request an appointment online (Health Sciences North, https://secure.hsnsudbury.ca/COVID19AppointmentRequest) or call 705.671.7373 during regular business hours.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reminding everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including the more transmissible variants of concern. The safest options are to limit close contact to your own household members, stay home and do not attend work or school when ill, avoid non-essential travel, and remember to practise physical distancing, wear your mask, and wash your hands. For all outings, continue to screen yourself for symptoms and practise COVID-safe behaviours.

For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).

  • COVID Positive

    Exposure to COVID-19 at Another Sudbury Restaurant

    Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported a potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19 for anyone who was at East Side Mario’s on Lasalle this past Monday September 6 between 4:00 and 8:00 pm. They suggest self monitoring for 10 days from that date and isolation and testing if symptoms develop.
  • Wiikwemkoong Vaccine

    Wiikwemkoong Advises of Public High-Risk Exposure to COVID-19

    Officials in Wiikwemkoong First Nation on Manitoulin Island are warning of a recent high-risk exposure to COVID-19. The community's Facebook page reported the exposure took place at a social gathering at 1900 Wikwemikong Way July 31, including the Zipp-Thru Gas Bar and Hiawatha’s Food Truck.
  • OntNorth

    Public Health Sudbury Reports Potential Public Exposure to COVID-19

    Public Health Sudbury and Districts is reporting possible COVID exposure on two Ontario Northland busses. Routes 2306 and 5401 left Toronto Union Station at 11:30 pm July 14, travelling to North Bay and Sudbury. If you were on either, self monitor for 14 days and isolate if you show symptoms.
  • COVIDVaccine

    COVID-19 Delta Variant Now Dominant in Sudbury and Districts

    Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported Friday that the Delta variant is now dominant in this area. Since July 1, 70% of new cases in Sudbury and Districts are the more transmissible, dangerous strain of the virus. Public Health says it is more important than ever to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
  • PopUpMoonlight

    Public Health Offering Pop-Up Vaccine Clinic in Sudbury

    Public Health Sudbury and Districts is offering a "Pop-Up" COVID 19 vaccine clinic today at Moonlight Beach from now to 5:00 pm. They'll have up to 125 Pfizer doses and 180 Moderna for anyone eligible for a first or second shot. Get more information at the Public Health Sudbury website.
  • YouthVaccine

    Sudbury Youth Eligible to Book Accelerated 2nd COVID Vaccine Monday

    Starting Monday, youth aged 12 and over across Ontario who received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine more than 28 days ago are eligible to book online for an appointment to receive their second dose. Those who book online must pay attention to the age eligibility noted for clinics.
  • COVIDVaccine

    Accelerated 2nd COVID Shot Available in Sudbury Starting Monday

    Starting Monday, June 28, anyone 18 and over in Sudbury and Districts who got a 1st dose mRNA vaccine will be eligible to book a second dose ahead of schedule. Public Health has expanded 2nd dose eligibility for its walk-in clinics to anyone aged 18 with certain conditions. Details at phsd.ca
  • COVIDVaccine

    Walk-in COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics This Week in Sudbury and Districts

    Beginning June 14, residents of Sudbury and districts will be able to get COVID-19 shots without an appointment. Anyone eligible for their first or second dose can go to these walk-in clinics. The first clinic will be June 14 (Monday) at the Carmichael Arena starting at 9:00 am.
  • Baffinland

    Did a Nunavut Mine Send the Delta Variant to Greater Sudbury

    The Toronto Star reported June 12 that 127 Ontario cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant have been linked to an outbreak at Nunavut's Baffinland mine. Over 1200 workers flew to homes across the country, including Sudbury, after the outbreak. Public Health advised of the high-risk exposure May 29th.
