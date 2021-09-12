Another Three Possible COVID Exposures in Greater Sudbury

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is advising the public of three low-risk potential exposures to COVID-19.

Potential exposure 1

Public Health is advising patrons at SilverCity Sudbury Cinemas, 355 Barry Downe Road, in Greater Sudbury, who attended the 8 p.m. screening of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on September 7, 2021, of a potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19. This potential exposure notice only applies to patrons within this specific theatre and does not apply to any other areas of within the establishment.

Potential exposure 2

Public Health is advising anyone who dined indoors at Kelsey’s Original Roadhouse (1425 Kingsway) in Greater Sudbury on September 10, 2021, between 6 and 8 p.m. of a potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19. This potential exposure notice does not apply to patrons who dined in the outdoor patio section of the restaurant.

Potential exposure 3

Public Health is advising anyone who attended the federal voting poll station located at NORCAT Sudbury, 1545 Maley Drive, in Greater Sudbury, on September 10, 2021, between 1:15 and 2:15 p.m. of a potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19.

Actions to take:

Any individual who was present on the date and time listed in the potential exposures above is advised to follow public health guidance:

Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days from potential exposure.

Self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop.

Seek testing if symptoms occur.

Visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 to learn more about self-monitoring, self-isolation, symptoms, and testing.

If needed, COVID-19 testing appointments can be arranged through the Health Sciences North Assessment Centre: the preferred option is to request an appointment online (Health Sciences North, https://secure.hsnsudbury.ca/COVID19AppointmentRequest) or call 705.671.7373 during regular business hours.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reminding everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including the more transmissible variants of concern. The safest options are to limit close contact to your own household members, stay home and do not attend work or school when ill, avoid non-essential travel, and remember to practise physical distancing, wear your mask, and wash your hands. For all outings, continue to screen yourself for symptoms and practise COVID-safe behaviours.

For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).