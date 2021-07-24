COVID-19 Delta Variant Now Dominant in Sudbury and Districts

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reporting that the more transmissible and dangerous COVID-19 Delta variant is now dominant in the area. Since July 1, 2021 the majority (70%) of COVID-19 cases reported in the Public Health Sudbury & Districts area are infected with a variant that has the Delta (B.1.617.2) mutation profile.

“The Delta variant can spread more easily and is associated with higher rates of hospitalization, ICU admission and death as compared with the Alpha variant,” said Dr. Penny Sutcliffe. “COVID-19 vaccines are effective against Delta, but there is evidence of reduced protection against symptomatic disease after one dose. This means that two-dose vaccine coverage is important for everyone. Also, given how infectious Delta is, vaccination rates need to be as high as possible to protect against community spread. If you were waiting for yet another reason to get immunized, here it is,” added Dr. Sutcliffe.

It is more important than ever to book an appointment, attend a walk-in clinic, or visit mobile bus or pop-up sites to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

While locally vaccination rates have reduced the number of new cases being reported, the virus still poses a threat. Personal health measures, such as physical distancing, masking, and limiting gatherings, not only help us to stay COVID-safe, but help prevent the spread of the virus and its variants as the vaccination rollout continues.

“It is important to remember that some individuals cannot get the COVID-19 vaccine due to their age or medical conditions,” said Dr. Sutcliffe. “High levels of vaccination in our communities protect those who can be immunized and those who cannot. The sooner we reach high rates of vaccination, the sooner we can get back to our favourite activities and be less dependent on other protective measures. It is time to get vaccinated if you haven’t already,” added Dr. Sutcliffe.

With the Delta variant spreading throughout the province and local case counts vulnerable to rapid change, Public Health is calling on all individuals to get their first and second doses of the COVID-19 virus without delay. Public Health is aiming for a target of 90% of those 12 and older to be fully vaccinated. To date, 79.8% of Sudbury and districts residents aged 12+ have received their first dose of a vaccine, and 66.3% of those aged 12+ are fully vaccinated. While these numbers are impressive, there is still work to do to reach the 90% target and Delta protection.

Getting your vaccine is easier than ever and we are fortunate that supply is no longer an issue. Anyone 12 and over can receive their first dose or second dose in a location that is convenient to them. Individuals can also check with their pharmacy or doctor’s office to see if they are offering the COVID-19 vaccine.

Book an appointment online (covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/) or by phone at 705.674.2299 (toll-free: 1.800.708.2505), between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week.

(covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/) or (toll-free: 1.800.708.2505), between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week. Attend a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Go to our new mobile bus or pop-up clinics.

All individuals seeking a first dose of the vaccine can attend any vaccination opportunity. If you are looking to get your second dose, remember to wait at least 21 days if your first vaccine product was Pfizer and at least 28 days if your first vaccine product was Moderna. Everyone between the ages of 12 and 17 years of age should also make sure they attend a clinic that offers the Pfizer vaccine. With so many convenient opportunities across the Sudbury & Manitoulin districts, we strongly encourage you to get your vaccine now and help protect our communities.

As of July 22:

Number of people remaining across the service area who have had dose 1 and still need dose 2: 23, 595

Number of people still needing Dose 1 to reach 90% coverage rate targets: 17, 995

Number of people still needing Dose 2 to reach 90% coverage rate targets: 41, 590

Total doses remaining to reach targets: 59, 585

For the most up-to-date vaccination opportunities offered by Public Health visit phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics. To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, talk to trusted sources such as Public Health, health care providers and pharmacists. For more information, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).