COVID-19 Outbreak at Sudbury Apartment Building

Issued: Saturday, March 20, 2021

Public Health Sudbury & Districts has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the 323 Second Avenue North Apartment Building in Greater Sudbury. Public Health is also advising the public of a potential high-risk of exposure to COVID-19 for anyone who lives in, works in, or visited the building beginning March 6, 2021, and on an ongoing basis.

Additionally, to help control this outbreak, Public Health is asking all tenants living at, and staff working at the 323 Second Avenue North Apartment Building in Greater Sudbury to stay home, except for essential reasons until further notice. Public Health reports community outbreaks or possible exposures for which Public Health is unable to contact everyone directly to advise them of their potential exposure to COVID-19.

Actions to take:

Anyone who lives in, works in, or visited the 323 Second Avenue North Apartment Building in Greater Sudbury beginning March 6, 2021, and on an ongoing basis should take the following actions:

You should seek COVID-19 testing as soon as possible. In addition to this, if you are symptomatic or become symptomatic at any time, you should seek testing as soon as possible.

In addition to this, if you are symptomatic or become symptomatic at any time, you should seek testing as soon as possible. You and everyone else in your household are to stay home except for essential reasons. Essential reasons include: attending work/school/childcare and essential errands such as groceries, attending medical appointments or picking up prescriptions.

If anyone develops even one symptom of COVID-19, everyone in the household is required to self-isolate until the ill individual receives a negative test result or is provided an alternative diagnosis by a healthcare professional. If the ill individual is not tested or does not receive an alternate diagnosis, all members of the household must self-isolate as directed by Public Health. Please call 705.522.9200, ext. 718 if you or anyone inside your household develop any symptoms for additional direction.

COVID-19 testing appointments can be arranged through the Health Sciences North Assessment Centre: the preferred option is to request an appointment online (Health Sciences North, https://secure.hsnsudbury.ca/COVID19AppointmentRequest) or call 705.671.7373 during regular business hours.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is in the Grey – Lockdown level of the COVID-19 Response Framework (Government of Ontario). Additional measures in effect in Grey-Lockdown include no indoor gatherings, except with members of the same household, outdoor gathering limits, closures to restaurants, bars, personal care services, sports and recreation facilities, and capacity limits in retail stores.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reminding everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including the more transmissible variants of concern. The safest options are to limit close contact to your own household members, stay home and do not attend work or school when ill, avoid non-essential travel, and remember to practise physical distancing, wear your mask, and wash your hands. For all outings, continue to screen yourself for symptoms and practise COVID-safe behaviours.

For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).