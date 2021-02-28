COVID-19 Outbreak Declared at Jean Hanson Public School in Sudbury

Public Health Sudbury and Districts declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Jean Hanson Public School Saturday after three more people tested positive. The Health Unit says, in spite of the outbreak, the school will stay open. Students with classes in Room 12 were told to self-isolate until March 3.

Parents and caregivers are being provided notice of the outbreak and will receive public health guidance. Public Health is working closely with Jean Hanson Public School and school board administrators at Rainbow District School Board to monitor the outbreak, further limit the spread of infection, and ensure ongoing measures are maintained to protect students and employees. In accordance with provincial guidance, an outbreak in a school setting is declared when two or more laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 are linked and occur within 14 days of each other, and at least one case could have acquired their infection in the school.

The individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 are currently self-isolating and being monitored by Public Health Sudbury & Districts while the investigation continues.

Parents and guardians of students can visit the Rainbow District School Board’s website for information: rainbowschools.ca

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reminding everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Continue to screen yourself for symptoms and practise COVID-safe behaviours .

Updates about COVID-19 testing, confirmed cases, and outbreaks in Greater Sudbury, the District of Sudbury, and the District of Manitoulin are posted online.