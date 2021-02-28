iHeartRadio
COVID-19 Outbreak Declared at Jean Hanson Public School in Sudbury

Jean-Hanson

Public Health Sudbury and Districts declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Jean Hanson Public School Saturday after three more people tested positive. The Health Unit says, in spite of the outbreak, the school will stay open. Students with classes in Room 12 were told to self-isolate until March 3.

Parents and caregivers are being provided notice of the outbreak and will receive public health guidance. Public Health is working closely with Jean Hanson Public School and school board administrators at Rainbow District School Board to monitor the outbreak, further limit the spread of infection, and ensure ongoing measures are maintained to protect students and employees. In accordance with provincial guidance, an outbreak in a school setting is declared when two or more laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 are linked and occur within 14 days of each other, and at least one case could have acquired their infection in the school.

The individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 are currently self-isolating and being monitored by Public Health Sudbury & Districts while the investigation continues.

Parents and guardians of students can visit the Rainbow District School Board’s website for information: rainbowschools.ca

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reminding everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Continue to screen yourself for symptoms and practise COVID-safe behaviours.

Updates about COVID-19 testing, confirmed cases, and outbreaks in Greater Sudbury, the District of Sudbury, and the District of Manitoulin are posted online.

For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).

  • Pioneer Manor

    PHSD Reports COVID-19 Related Death at Pioneer Manor in Sudbury

    Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reporting a COVID-19 related death linked to the outbreak at Pioneer Manor. The death was included in the Saturday update of COVID-19 cases in Sudbury and Districts and brings the total in the area to 12 since the beginning of the pandemic.
  • neon-light-drinks-4707989_1280

    Sudbury and Districts Moves to Orange Designation Tuesday

    The stay-at-home lockdown will be lifted for Sudbury and Districts Tuesday. Sudbury moves into the orange-restrict designation, after this region saw COVID case numbers rise over the last month. That means restaurants and bars can open with restrictions and indoor gatherings of 10 are allowed.
  • HSN(2)

    COVID Outbreak at Health Sciences North in Sudbury

    Public Health Sudbury & Districts has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Health Sciences North. The outbreak is in the Ramsey Lake Health Centre in the J and K hallways on the sixth floor. A patient and a staff member tested positive and HSN reports there's no evidence of ongoing transmission.

