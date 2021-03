COVID Controversy at Sudbury Hair Salons

(WITH NOTES FROM JAIME MCKEE-CTV NEWS AND PUBLIC HEALTH SUDBURY AND DISTRICTS)

Greater Sudbury is one week into the Grey Zone COVID-19 lockdown and the city's hair salons have not been happy about what it's meant for them.

Jerica Wentzell, the owner of Gingersnap Salon, spoke to Jaime McKee earlier this week and said the lockdown is not fair to businesses like hers. She told CTV “I do feel extremely, unfairly impacted. I just want the ability to make a living like many other small businesses can under the new grey framework.” Wentzell, along with other hair salon owners in the city, have sent a letter to Mayor Brian Bigger, city council, Public Health Sudbury & Districts and Premier Doug Ford expressing their concerns and frustrations. “The letter that I wrote basically detailed the safety precautions that we take in our industry. We screen clients before they come in, we have the ability to see everything they’ve touched and we sanitize in between clients. We wear not only masks, but face shields. I feel like our safety goes above and beyond compared to what some businesses that are open do.

A hair salon in Hanmer called Shear Magic has decided to keep the doors open and accept clients during the lockdown. Owner Sherry Dawson says she follows all the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Sabrina Byrnes, the owner of Alchemy On Lorne, is hopeful the health unit will work alongside salon owners to find a solution. “If we are being as safe as possible, what else can we do? And what would they like us to do? There should be an open discussion between us and the health unit. Nobody wants to whip their masks off and open, counter to the law. Of course we don’t. But we would like some clear guidelines so that we can open safely and do what we can to serve our guests safely.”

Meantime, Public Health Sudbury & Districts is advising the public of a potential high-risk of exposure to COVID-19 specifically for anyone who attended RondezVous Hair Salon (1812 Lasalle Blvd) in Greater Sudbury from March 1, 2021, to March 11, 2021.

Actions to take:

Anyone who attended RondezVous Hair Salon on any day between March 1 and 11 is advised to follow public health guidance:

You should seek COVID-19 testing as soon as possible. In addition to this, if you are symptomatic or become symptomatic at any time, you should seek testing as soon as possible.

Even if you receive a negative test result, you must remain home and self-isolate for 14 full days from the most recent date on which you attended the salon on any of the dates listed above.

For the duration of your isolation period, everyone else in your household is required to stay home except for essential reasons. Essential reasons include attending work, school, or childcare and essential errands such as groceries, attending medical appointments, or picking up prescriptions. Everyone is expected to avoid non-essential travel, only go out for essential reasons and work remotely where possible.

If you develop even one symptom of COVID-19, everyone in your household is required to self-isolate until you receive a negative test result or are provided an alternative diagnosis by a health care professional. If you have one or more symptoms and do not get tested or do not receive an alternate diagnosis, all members of your household must self-isolate as directed by Public Health. Please call 705.522.9200, ext. 524, if you develop any symptoms for additional direction.

The isolating individual must self-isolate away from other household members. Note that if the isolating individual is young and/or cannot isolate apart from other household members, one identified parent or caregiver must also isolate with the individual away from other household members.

COVID-19 testing appointments can be arranged through the Health Sciences North Assessment Centre: the preferred option is to request an appointment online (Health Sciences North, https://secure.hsnsudbury.ca/COVID19AppointmentRequest) or call 705.671.7373 during regular business hours.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is in the Grey – Lockdown level of the COVID-19 Response Framework (Government of Ontario). Additional measures in effect in Grey-Lockdown include no indoor gatherings, except with members of the same household, outdoor gathering limits, closures to restaurants, bars, personal care services, sports and recreation facilities, and capacity limits in retail stores.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reminding everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including the more transmissible variants of concern. The safest options are to limit close contact to your own household members, stay home and do not attend work or school when ill, avoid non-essential travel, and remember to practise physical distancing, wear your mask, and wash your hands. For all outings, continue to screen yourself for symptoms and practise COVID-safe behaviours.

For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).

Sudbury will remain in lockdown until at least March 28.