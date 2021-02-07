COVID Outbreak at Health Sciences North in Sudbury

Public Health Sudbury & Districts has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Health Sciences North’s Ramsey Lake Health Centre affecting two hallways of the sixth floor, South Tower. Public Health is actively working with the hospital to investigate the outbreak and ensure patients and staff are protected. Currently, the outbreak has been contained and there is no evidence of ongoing transmission. Public Health or Health Sciences North will directly contact anyone identified as a close contact and provide further direction.

“The need to protect our health care system is absolutely critical,” said Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Medical Officer of Health with Public Health Sudbury & Districts. “To do this, Public Health remains hard at work to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect the community and our health care system. At the same time, everyone must also continue to do their part and continue to take public health measures seriously.”

Public Health is also reporting a COVID-19-related death in Greater Sudbury. The individual was a resident of Amberwood Suites retirement home. Public Health Sudbury & Districts offers sincere condolences to the family, friends, and caregivers affected by this loss and throughout this difficult time. Out of respect, no further details will be provided.

The death will be reported in Public Health’s daily update of COVID-19 case data tomorrow, Sunday, February 7, at 4 p.m. A total of 10 deaths have now been reported across our service area since the beginning of the pandemic.

Additionally, Public Health Sudbury & Districts received confirmation from Public Health Ontario that a second individual in our service area has tested positive for the COVID-19 UK variant (B.1.1.7). This individual is one of the three possible cases of the more highly transmissible strain of COVID-19 reported on February 5. Two possible cases are still pending confirmation as genome sequencing is still underway.

Prevent the spread of COVID-19

Stay home: remain at home except for essential purposes such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy, accessing health care service, for exercise, or for essential work or school.

All non-essential travel should be avoided. Area residents are being exposed to the virus through travel outside our region. Stay in the area of your home community or stay in the region.

Get tested for COVID-19 if you have any symptoms.

The vaccine is highly recommended for all eligible individuals.

Learn more about vaccine safety and make an informed decision to choose to get vaccinated when the time comes.

Practise physical distancing, because any close contact could be a possible exposure to COVID-19.

Continue to work remotely, where possible.

Masks or face coverings must be worn in all indoor public places in Sudbury and districts.

Masks or face coverings should also be worn in other settings where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Wash your hands often and when visibly dirty for 15 seconds.

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm or a tissue, throw the tissue away and wash your hands.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Monitor and screen for symptomsof COVID-19.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you have a COVID-19 symptom or have been exposed to the virus as informed by Public Health or the COVID Alert app, get tested. Learn more about the eligibility and testing criteria for COVID-19 assessment centres. Stay informed and seek testing if necessary. On January 12, 2021, a province-wide state of emergency (Government of Ontario) was declared to protect Ontarians from COVID-19. A stay-at-home order was also announced and is currently in effect for all Ontarians. Enhanced public health and workplace safety measures (Government of Ontario) are in effect.

Updates about COVID-19 testing, confirmed cases, and outbreaks in Greater Sudbury, the District of Sudbury, and the District of Manitoulin are posted online.

For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).