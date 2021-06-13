Did a Nunavut Mine Send the Delta Variant to Greater Sudbury

The Toronto Star reported in the Saturday June 12 edition that 127 Ontario cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant have been linked to an outbreak at Nunavut's Baffinland mine. Toronto Star helath reporter Jennifer Yang wrote that the mine announced on May 2nd that, "for the first time in the pandemic, COVID-19 was spreading inside its remote northern work camp." The press release did not mention that at least one of the workers who had tested positive, had the Delta variant. This version of the virus is highly transmissible and, up to that point, had never been reported in the territory.

The article in the Toronto Star documents how the mine suspended operations and started sending workers home, including workers who returned to Sudbury and Districts. Those who left the mine were deemed to be "low risk" by contact tracers at the company. It wasn't until after they had left that "some of those employees began testing positive - and Nunavut health officials realized the virus had spread further than initially believed."

On May 29th, Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported a high-risk of exposure at the mine. They advised workers at the Baffinland Mary River Mine, that anyone who worked at that location since April 30, 2021, was at risk of exposure. Public Health Sudbury & Districts recommended that they Immediately self-isolate and contact Public Health for important information.

Follow the link to the Toronto Star article