Greater Sudbury Reports 19 New COVID Cases Saturday

Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday afternoon. All of the new cases are in the City of Greater Sudbury. Public Health confirms that two of the cases are related to an outbreak in the community.

Currently, outbreaks have been declared at Amberwood Suites Retirement Home and St-Joseph's Villa Long Term Care Home. Ten of the new cases are listed in the 80 years and over age group.

Information available through the Public Health web site indicates that information on 17 of the 19 new cases is either pending or missing.