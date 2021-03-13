Health Sciences North Sudbury Reporting Six Patients With COVID-19

As of noon on Friday March 12, 2021 HSN has 6 patients admitted who have tested positive for COVID19. There are 19 other patients admitted to HSN who are currently being tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting results.

With the recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the community and at the hospital and to reduce any risk of potential transmission, all adult inpatients at HSN will only be allowed one Designated Care Partner (DCP) as of Friday, March 12, 2021. This measure is temporary and will be revisited in the coming weeks as the situation in the community develops. Children and youth, as well as those patients who are at the end of life will still be allowed to have 2 Designated Care Partners.

By the end of this week’s vaccination clinics, all of HSN’s Highest Priority Health Care Workers will have had the chance to receive their vaccine. Furthermore, over half of the Very High Priority Workers will have been vaccinated. Thanks to the diligent work of our vaccine team, over 56% of HSN’s staff will have been vaccinated in just 3 weeks.

Demand for testing at HSN’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre has increased greatly in the last week with recent outbreaks in Sudbury. This demand has lead to an increase in wait times for testing. HSN asks everyone to please be patient and kind with our staff who are doing all they can do process requests as fast as possible. It is important that more people use the online booking tool to book their appointment. It’s quick, convenient and easy to use. Furthermore, it means you don’t have to sit on hold waiting to speak to someone.  HSN’s Virtual ED service is available Monday through Friday, and patients with non-lifethreatening conditions can log onto www.hsnsudbury.ca/virtualed and fill out a form requesting a same-day appointment, in French or English, with an Emergency Department physician. To access the service, patients require a secure internet connection as well as a working computer, smart phone or tablet.

This week, (March 11) marks the one-year anniversary World Health Organization’s declaration of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been a difficult year with new challenges around every corner. Thanks to our staff’s resilience and innovation, we have been able to adapt all of our everyday processes to keep HSN a safe place to work and to receive care. From implementing active screening at all of our locations to pulling together the first assessment centre in the region, our staff has risen up to every challenges thrown their way. We also want to thank our community for supporting our institution and our staff through these challenging times. And as we continue to administer vaccines in the coming weeks, we remain hopeful for brighter times ahead.

On the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, the Ontario Government is activating an "emergency brake" in the Public Health Sudbury and Districts region, and moving it to the GreyLockdown level due to the concerning trends in public health indicators and in consultation with the local medical officer of health. During the lockdown, HSN continues to be a safe place for people to come for care with the Emergency Department remaining open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and clinics and outpatient programs continuing to operate. HSN continues to actively screen all patients and designated care partners for COVID-19 before entering our facilities. Masks continue to be mandatory for patients and designated care partners.