Is a Nunavut COVID Outbreak Infecting Greater Sudbury

Public Health Sudbury advises workers at Baffinland Mary River Mine in Nunavut to self isolate and get tested if they've worked there since April 30. Baffinland suspended operations May 5 and, as of then, Nunavut Public Health has identified 23 active cases connected to a COVID outbreak at the mine.

Issued: Saturday, May 29, 2021

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is advising workers of the Baffinland Mary River Mine, located on Baffin Island, Nunavut of a potential high-risk of exposure to COVID-19. Anyone who worked at the Baffinland Mary River Mine since April 30, 2021, is at risk of exposure.

Actions to take:

Anyone within Public Health Sudbury & Districts who has returned from the Mary River Mine site since April 30, 2021, is asked to:

Immediately self-isolate.

Contact Public Health for important information by calling 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is working with the Ontario Ministry of Health, Public Health Ontario, and other public health units to follow-up with COVID-19 cases and contacts who have returned to Ontario from the mine site, that is currently in a declared COVID-19 outbreak.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reminding everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including the more transmissible variants of concern. The safest options are to limit close contact to your own household members, stay home and do not attend work or school when ill, avoid non-essential travel, and remember to practise physical distancing, wear your mask, and wash your hands. For all outings, continue to screen yourself for symptoms and practise COVID-safe behaviours.

For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).