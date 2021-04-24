New COVID-19 Outbreak at Health Sciences North in Sudbury

Public Health Sudbury & Districts has declared another COVID-19 outbreak at Health Sciences North, this time on the fourth floor, South Tower. Public Health is working with the hospital to track down the source and control the spread. There are 22 confirmed cases at HSN, 8 in ICU.

Meantime, Sudbury's COVID numbers are dropping with 4 new cases reported in the area on Friday. The active case count was down by 36 on Friday and currently stands at 103.

Across the province, Ontario is reporting 4,094 new COVID cases as transfers of patients to other centres including Sudbury continues.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Health Sciences North’s Ramsey Lake Health Centre affecting the fourth floor, south tower. Public Health is actively working with the hospital to investigate the outbreak and ensure patients and staff are protected. Public Health or Health Sciences North will directly contact anyone identified as a close contact and provide further direction.

“The need for everyone to monitor and screen for COVID-19 symptoms daily and to stay home when ill is critical in limiting the spread of the virus. If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, please take it seriously, and get tested,” said Stacey Laforest, Director, Health Protection Division, Public Health Sudbury & Districts.

The protection of our most vulnerable populations and health care system is of the utmost importance. Everyone is urged to continue following public health measures to protect others and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Prevent the spread of COVID-19

Stay home: remain at home except for essential purposes such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy, accessing health care service, for exercise, or for essential work or school.

remain at home except for essential purposes such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy, accessing health care service, for exercise, or for essential work or school. All non-essential travel should be avoided. Area residents are being exposed to the virus through travel outside our region. Stay in the area of your home community or stay in the region.

Get tested for COVID-19 if you have any symptoms.

The vaccine is highly recommended for all eligible individuals.

Learn more about vaccine safety and make an informed decision to choose to get vaccinated when the time comes.

Practise physical distancing, because any close contact could be a possible exposure to COVID-19.

Continue to work remotely, where possible.

Masks or face coverings must be worn in all indoor public places in Sudbury and districts.

Masks or face coverings should also be worn in other settings where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Wash your hands often and when visibly dirty for 15 seconds.

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm or a tissue, throw the tissue away and wash your hands.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Monitor and screen for symptoms of COVID-19.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts remains in a Provincewide Shutdown (Government of Ontario) to help slow the increase in COVID-19 cases. Additionally, a Stay at Home Order (Government of Ontario) remains in effect for Public Health Sudbury & Districts’ service area, including Greater Sudbury and the districts of Sudbury and Manitoulin.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reminding everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including the more transmissible variants of concern. The safest options are to limit close contact to your own household members, stay home and do not attend work or school when ill, avoid non-essential travel, and remember to practise physical distancing, wear your mask, and wash your hands. For all outings, continue to screen yourself for symptoms and practise COVID-safe behaviours.

For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).